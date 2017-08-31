Emily Maynard Johnson Confirms Pregnancy

Emily Maynard Johnson has confirmed she’s pregnant again!

The former Bachelorette’s husband, Tyler Johnson, shared a video to Instagram on Aug. 27 with Emily Maynard sporting a baby bump on a stroll with her son, leading to rampant speculation that Maynard is expecting the couple’s third child together, and the 31-year-old officially confirmed the news with her own Instagram post on Aug. 29.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Way too many tacos at lunch,” Maynard Johnson joked alongside the same clip her husband had previously posted. “Seriously though, as scared as I am to have 3 under 3, I’m so grateful God picked me to be the mommy to my kids and we can’t wait for number 4 to get here!”

“This pregnancy has been filled with lots of hot wings, ranch dressing, an emergency appendix surgery at 6 months, and swollen ankles all day every day but I wouldn’t change it for the world,” she continued. “My little tribe can’t wait to meet their new brother or sister (it’s a surprise!) in the next couple of weeks!”

Maynard Johnson and her husband share sons Jennings, 2, and Gibson, nearly 1. The former Bachelor contestant is also mom to 12-year-old daughter Ricki with her late fiancé.

Maynard Johnson first found fame as a contestant on Season 15 of The Bachelor, winning the show before going on to star on the eighth season of The Bachelorette. She has since started a blog and written a book, I Said Yes.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @emilygmaynard