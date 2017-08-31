Emily Maynard Johnson Confirms Pregnancy

Emily Maynard Johnson has confirmed she’s pregnant again!
The former Bachelorette’s husband, Tyler Johnson, shared a video to Instagram on Aug. 27 with Emily Maynard sporting a baby bump on a stroll with her son, leading to rampant speculation that Maynard is expecting the couple’s third child together, and the 31-year-old officially confirmed the news with her own Instagram post on Aug. 29.
Way too many tacos at lunch. —Seriously though, as scared as I am to have 3 under 3, I’m so grateful God picked me to be the mommy to my kids and we can’t wait for number 4 to get here! This pregnancy has been filled with lots of hot wings, ranch dressing, an emergency appendix surgery at 6 months, and swollen ankles all day every day but I wouldn’t change it for the world. My little tribe can’t wait to meet their new brother or sister (it’s a surprise!) in the next couple of weeks!
“Way too many tacos at lunch,” Maynard Johnson joked alongside the same clip her husband had previously posted. “Seriously though, as scared as I am to have 3 under 3, I’m so grateful God picked me to be the mommy to my kids and we can’t wait for number 4 to get here!”
“This pregnancy has been filled with lots of hot wings, ranch dressing, an emergency appendix surgery at 6 months, and swollen ankles all day every day but I wouldn’t change it for the world,” she continued. “My little tribe can’t wait to meet their new brother or sister (it’s a surprise!) in the next couple of weeks!”
Maynard Johnson and her husband share sons Jennings, 2, and Gibson, nearly 1. The former Bachelor contestant is also mom to 12-year-old daughter Ricki with her late fiancé.
Maynard Johnson first found fame as a contestant on Season 15 of The Bachelor, winning the show before going on to star on the eighth season of The Bachelorette. She has since started a blog and written a book, I Said Yes.
Photo Credit: Instagram / @emilygmaynard