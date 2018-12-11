Emilie de Ravin Welcomes Second Baby With Husband

Emilie de Ravin is officially a mom-of-two!

The Once Upon a Time alum gave birth to a healthy baby boy named Theodore Kubrick de Ravin-Bilitch at home on Sunday, Dec. 9, she announced on Instagram Monday.

The little prince is her second child with fiancé Eric Bilitch, the couple also sharing 2-year-old daughter Vera Audrey.

“Welcome to the world beautiful boy!” de Ravin captioned a sweet photo of a sleeping Theodore. “We’re so excited you’re finally out here to play with us! We love you so so much Theo xoxoxo.”

Bilitch shared the same photo on his own Instagram account, writing, “Mum was amazing, Vera is thrilled to be a big sister, and we’re all very in love with baby Theo!”

De Ravin, 36, and Bilitch announced that they were expecting in June, the actress sharing a photo of herself holding up a positive Clearblue digital pregnancy test.

“Coming this fall…Baby boy makes 4! Eric & I could not be more excited to share our happy news with y’all & Vera is over the moon about becoming a big sister,” she wrote at the time.

In the months since the announcement, the LOST alum has documented her pregnancy journey. In an Oct. 3 Instagram video, she joked that she was ready to be done being pregnant. In a separate photo, she showed off a doctored ultrasound clip, in which baby Theodore could be seen punching around in boxing gloves.

During an appearance on Dr. Elliot Berlin’s Informed Pregnancy podcast just months before she gave birth, de Ravin opened up about the 2016 birth of Vera.

“It just switched to the most agonizing pain I’ve ever had in my life…a couple of hours into it,” she said. “Long story short, I was in back labor for probably about eight hours after that. Nothing in the front at all. It just 100 percent felt like my back was going to snap in half.”

“My backup doctor was the most wonderful man in the world. I want him to adopt me,” she continued. “He let me have a full-on vaginal birth.…He did everything manually and just let me have the birth that I wanted, minus the epidural and minus the hospital.”

Along with becoming a big brother, Vera recently marked another milestone. In September, she started preschool, something that was both exciting and emotional for de Ravin, who admitted that she “went to my car and cried” after dropping Vera off.