'Ellen' Star Sophia Grace Gives Birth to Her First Baby

Sophia Grace Brownlee is officially a mom! The 19-year-old, who rose to viral stardom when she performed Nicki Minaj's "Super Bass" on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2011, welcomed her first child, a baby boy, with her longtime boyfriend on Sunday, Feb. 26. Grace shared the exciting news a week after giving birth by sharing a sweet photo of her newborn gripping her finger, Brownlee captioning the image, "26.02.23," noting her son's birthdate in British format.

The sweet announcement prompted a flurry of responses, including from DeGeneres, who hilariously quipped, "Welcome to the world, Nicki Minaj the 3rd!" Brownlee's cousin, Rosie McClelland, also reacted to the news, writing in the comment section "I love him so much already," alongside a blue heart emoji. So far, Brownlee has not shared any further information about her bundle of joy, including his name, and while she shared the birth announcement to her Instagram Story, the new mom has not shared a photo of her baby boy's face. In a YouTube video last month, Brownlee said, "I don't want to show my baby's face as first when he's born until I feel ready to. Maybe in a couple of months after he's born, I will feel like I'm ready."

Brownlee first revealed that she was pregnant back in October. At the time, the social media star posted a video to her YouTube account in which she told her fans, "I am here to tell you guys that I am pregnant. So I am 21 weeks today, and the reason why I left it so long is because I always want to make sure that everything's completely fine and that everything's safe." Brownlee admitted that she was "very shocked" by the news, adding, "I got used to it now, and I'm super, super happy about it. And I can't wait to share this journey with you guys and definitely have a lot of different content from what I usually have."

In the weeks that followed, Brownlee took her fans along with her throughout her pregnancy journey. In November, Brownlee excitedly shared that she was "having a boy," sharing with fans that when she "first found out that I was having a boy, I honestly wasn't shocked because I just felt from the start that I was going to be a boy mom and that I was going to have a boy... Either way, I was happy because I didn't mind if it was a boy or a girl." She said that her boyfriend was super excited about it because I feel like most men want a boy as their first baby." In January, Brownlee celebrated her little ones upcoming arrival with a baby shower with her cousin and other female family members and friends.

Brownlee was just 9-years-old when she and McClelland, then just 5, took the stage to perform "Super Bass" on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2011. The appearance went viral, and the cousins went on to appear on the since-ended talk show more than 30 times over the span of 10 years before making their final appearance, during which they again performed "Super Bass," in May 2022.