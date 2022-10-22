'Ellen' Viral Star Sophia Grace Reveals First Pregnancy

Sophia Grace, the young girl who blasted into viral stardom on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2011, has revealed she is expecting her first baby. The 19-year-old appeared on Ellen performing a cover of Nicki Minaj's "Super Bass" with her cousin, Rose McClelland. Now she's become a pretty successful YouTube star, which is where she revealed the good news.

"I am here to tell you guys that I am pregnant," she said in her video. "So I am 21 weeks today and the reason why I left it so long is because I always want to make sure that everything's completely fine and that everything's safe."

The teen revealed she recently underwent her 20-week ultrasound, with doctors finding nothing out of ordinary for the impending child. Despite this, she acknowledged that fans were likely to be surprised by the development.

"I was very shocked when I first found out," Grace said in her YouTube video. "I got used to it now and I'm super, super happy about it and I can't wait to share this journey with you guys and definitely have a lot of different content from what I usually have."

She also added that she's aware of the sex of the baby, with plans to reveal it publicly in the future with a separate video. "I am going to do a gender reveal for you guys in a separate video," she added. "So you can expect to see that soon on my channel, so make sure you watch out for that."

Grace also got to show off her baby bump a bit, though she doesn't have too much to show at the moment. She also added that she got to hear the baby's heartbeat for the first time.

"That was literally so cool because it's like, mad to think that there's literally another like, life inside of you," she added. "So that was super cool." It's been quite the ride for both girls since appearing on Ellen's show and meeting Nicki Minaj. Weirdly, someone who is practically a baby in the mind of many publicly is now having a baby of their own in the public eye. But congratulations are in order for the young YouTube star.