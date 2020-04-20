'The Ellen Show' Favorite Sophia Grace Turns 17, See What She Looks Like Now

It’s been nearly nine years since Sophia Grace Brownlee found herself along with her cousin, Rosie McClelland, becoming a viral sensation. The two quickly rose to fame after uploading a video of themselves doing their rendition of Nicki Minaj’s “Superbass.”

The girls ended up gaining a fan in the early going with it being none other than Ellen DeGeneres, who currently is dealing with some issues from her staff amid the coronavirus pandemic. At the time of the discovery on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which halted production in mid-March, Brownlee was eight years old but recently celebrated her 17th birthday on Saturday. She captured her big day with a post on Instagram with a simple “17” along with a balloon as the caption. Seeing the former child sensation growing up so quickly caught many on social media.

One user in particular wrote underneath her picture, “[You] growing up too quick, last time I checked [you] was 15 now your 17.” Another mentioned her days on the Ellen show, writing, “Don’t seem that long ago when you were on Ellen singing.” Likewise, another follower commented, “[Oh my god] remember watching her when we were kids.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sophia Grace (@therealsophiagrace) on Apr 18, 2020 at 12:21pm PDT

Since their breakthrough, both girls have continued pursuing a career in the entertainment industry and both remain as close as ever. Last September when McClelland celebrated her 16th birthday, she shared a photo of the two together on her big day. "I’ve had the best birthday weekend ever and loved spending time with my beautiful cousin [Sophia Grace]," her caption read. “Our bond will never be broke, our memories will never be forgotten and our funny little sayings and our own silly language will never get boring!"

After appearing on the show to perform “Superbass,” the two ended up getting a regular segment on the Ellen DeGeneres Show called Tea Time With Sophia Grace & Rosie.

In pursuing her own career, Brownlee has released several different music videos. One was for a song called "Can't Sleep" that was released in January of 2019, sees Brownlee opening the video by telling her audience she's moving in a new direction. "People were saying they want me to be the same as I was before," the clip begins. "It annoys me because I'm not that person anymore and they always ask me to go back to how I was, but I'm different and that's not who I am, so I want to show people that I'm a different person now and I've changed, but that's okay because everyone changes."