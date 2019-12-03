Elizabeth Banks Claps Back at Mom-Shamers Who Judge Her for Using Surrogates

Elizabeth Banks has no shame about using surrogates in the pregnancy and delivery of her two sons, and the actress recently clapped back at mom-shamers who have judged her for it. Banks shares two sons — 8-year-old Felix and 7-year-old Magnus — with her husband Max Handelman, and during a conversation with PEOPLE she opened up about how her choice has been received by some.

“I definitely think I’m still judged for what I’ve done and that people don’t understand my choices, but I don’t feel I owe anybody any explanation,” Banks said. “If my story helps people feel less alone on their journey, then I’m grateful for that,” she added, offering a silver-lining to the circumstance.

Banks is well-known for her many numerous acting roles, but recently wrote the screenplay for and directed a reboot of the Charlie’s Angle’s franchise.

Back in June, Banks spoke with PEOPLE about balancing her work and family life, explaining that she liked taking her kids to set with her because she was “excited to show my kids their mom at work.”

“I grew up with a working mom and she imparted incredible work ethic in me,” she added. “I like involving them in my work. I think it’s important that as a working woman and a leader on my movie sets that I show other women it’s okay to bring their kids to work.”

“I have a very open policy about parenting on my set,” she continued. “I think that parenting is your number one job… we should be having whole lives. I don’t need to separate my work from my kids as much as I used to. I think there’s [an] old stigma around that.”

“I throw all the rules out and I invite my kids into my work life because I want to be with my kids,” she said, before adding, “and I want to do great work!”

Banks has also recently spoke about her relationship with her husband, whom she’s been married to for 16 years, saying, “Twenty-seven years. It’s the thing I’m most proud of. I do think people grow together or they grow apart. We definitely grew together.”

