Eliza Dushku Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Husband Peter Palandijan

Eliza Dushku is pregnant with her first child and has showed off her baby bump for the first time.

Dusku, 38, revealed that she was expecting at the premiere of the film Mapplethorne, which was produced by her husband Peter Palandijan.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“So much to be happy and grateful for, we could not be more thrilled,” Dushku told PEOPLE.

Dushku debuted her bump in an all-black ensemble, consisting of a black sweater and black leather pants. Her Hollywood executive husband, who is also a former professional tennis player, sported a white button-up, grey sweater and black slacks.

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Dollhouse actress has successfully kept the pregnancy under wraps. She has not posted a photo of her midsection since late November, an unnoticed sign that she was with child.

She has not revealed her due date or the gender of the upcoming baby as of press time.

The couple became engaged in 2017 later tied the knot in August 2018. They held an outdoor ceremony in Boston, which was revealed by Dushku in a stunning set of Instagram photos.

View this post on Instagram ♥️♥️ 8.18.18 A post shared by Official Eliza Dushku (@elizadushku) on Sep 16, 2018 at 9:38am PDT

She simply captioned the gallery “8.18.18” with a pair of heart symbols.

The pregnancy is sure to be a bright spot in Dushku’s life after dealing with several tough revelations. She has been embroiled in a conflict with CBS over alleged sexual harassment from Bull actor Michael Weatherly and also accused stuntman Joel Kramer of sexually abusing her while she filmed True Lies as a child.

“When I was 12 years old, while filming True Lies, I was sexually molested by Joel Kramer, one of Hollywood’s leading stunt coordinators,” Dushku wrote on Facebook in Jan. 2018. “Ever since, I have struggled with how and when to disclose this, if ever. At the time, I shared what happened to me with my parents, two adult friends and one of my older brothers. No one seemed ready to confront this taboo subject then, nor was I.”

She added, “I remember how he laid me down on the bed, wrapped me with his gigantic writhing body, and rubbed all over me,” she wrote. “He spoke these words: ‘You’re not going to sleep on me now sweetie, stop pretending you’re sleeping,’ as he rubbed harder and faster against my catatonic body. When he was ‘finished’, he suggested, ‘I think we should be careful…,’ [about telling anyone] he meant. I was 12, he was 36.”

Kramer has denied the allegations, and no charges have been filed in relation to the claims.

Photo credit: Getty Images