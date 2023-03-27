Dwayne Johnson's Daughters Give Him a Pink Lipstick Makeover

Dwayne Johnson has played some of the biggest action stars of the last two decades, but this weekend he took things to a different extreme. The actor posted a video on Instagram showing the result of a "makeover" from his two youngest daughters, Jasmine and Tiana. The actor was confident enough to share the look on Instagram but admitted that he canceled his Zoom meetings for the rest of the day.

The video showed Johnson sitting at a kitchen table while his two daughters climbed all over him, rubbing lipstick on his face from his neck to the crown of his head. In the caption, he shared a sample of the dialogue that started this fiasco: "Daddy can we give you a makeover? No baby, daddy has a Zoom meeting in 10 min. PLEASE it'll be quick! Ok, but make it quick but only do my nails and make me look handsome," it read. He then listed the fallout in bullet points: "Zoom meeting canceled, my two tornadoes point and laugh uncontrollably with no mercy judgment. I spend hours TRYING to scrub lipstick off my head and face – unbeknownst to me – this s- stains the skin!"

"Hey they'll [sic] be a time down the road when this stuff won't matter to them anymore, so sign me up – daddy's in," Johnson concluded. Fans were overjoyed by the clip and the caption, and the comments filled up with similar stories of father-daughter makeovers. Apparently, many fans could recall similar incidents with lipstick stains and canceled meetings.

"Do you or do you not feel bonita?" one fan asked with a starry-eyed emoji. Another advised: "I got a hack... next time use olive oil / coconut oil... rub it on your skin and the lipstick comes right off," while a third wrote: "Tbh I probably would've joined the zoom meeting and be like 'don't worry the girls gave Daddy a makeover.'"

Johnson shares seven-year-old Jasmine and four-year-old Tiana with his wife and long-time partner Sib Hashian. The two met in 2006 while filming The Game Plan and began dating in 2007, but did not officially marry until 2019. They have several homes across the country and have become a fan-favorite parenting duo through their social media posts.

Johnson also has one adult daughter from his first marriage to Dany Garcia. In 2001 they had a girl named Simone, who is now better known by her stage name Ava Raine. The 21-year-old has followed her father's footsteps into pro wrestling and is now part of The Schism on NXT. Fans are loving watching this dynasty take shape even as Johnson leaves a Hollywood legacy to eclipse his wrestling career. His next movie, Red One, is expected out later this year, but details are still scarce.