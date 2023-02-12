'Fast X' Super Bowl Trailer Released

Super Bowl fans just got a treat when it comes to new movies. The first trailer for Fast X was released, and the film is intended to be the first part of a two-part finale. The trailer shows the normal cast, which includes,Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges and Jordana Brewster among others. There are also new cast members entering the Fast & Furious universe, including Rita Morena, Brie Larson and Jason Momoa. Fast X, which is directed by Louis Leterrier, will hit theatres on May 19.

Leterrier recently spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the trailer and explained the importance of Moreno's character. "The beauty of Fast & Furious is that the parity has always been as many women as there's been men, and the women in the franchise are the guiding light that Dom Toretto is following," Leterrier said. "They're his conscience. They're the people that keep him grounded. When your grandmother who you haven't seen for years comes and gives you a message that becomes the guiding direction for the second part of your life, you listen. And that's what Rita Moreno does."

The story of Fast X will focus more on Dom's (Diesel) family more than ever before as he now has to protect his son Brian. (Leo Abelo Perry). "Dom was always a lone wolf. He was living, as he said, his life a quarter mile at a time," Leterrier stated. "He never thought that he would have responsibilities, a family that he created, and, later on, a son. The stakes are real now. You're not just responsible for yourself and your wife, you are responsible for a human being, an innocent life that you brought into the world, so Dom has all these responsibilities."

Fast X is the 10th main installment of the Fast & Furious franchise but is the 11th full-length film as there was also Fast & Furious Presents Hobbs & Shaw starring Jason Statham, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Idris Elba. The first movie, The Fast and the Furious was released in 2001 and made over $207 million worldwide. Of all 10 films, Furious 7 is the highest-grossing, raking in over $1.5 billion worldwide as it was the final appearance of Paul Walker who died in 2014. Overall, the franchise has tallied over $6.6 billion in box office revenue.