Dwayne Johnson Has Sweet Christmas Surprise for Daughters: 'I Live for These Moments'

Dwayne Johnson enjoyed a triumphant parenting moment on Sunday, and he shared it with his millions of Instagram followers. The actor posted a video of his younger daughters, 7-year-old Jasmine and 4-year-old Tiana opening their presents on Christmas morning. They were delighted to find new pet guinea pigs waiting to greet them.

"GUINEA PIGS!!! Hope all of you out there and your families had a wonderful Christmas!!" Johnson wrote alongside the chaotic video. "This year I started a new tradition where I would wake up at 5am (regardless of what time I went to sleep – which was 1am) shower, get dressed and be downstairs waiting for the little tornados to wake up and come down and wreak complete havoc & chaos. Man as a daddy I live for these moments of joy & Christmas imagination."

"Hey Santa thanks big man for all the cool stuff you left for my little ones. Hope you enjoyed the tequila I left ya," Johnson joked. He concluded the caption with the signoff: "Love, Dwanta."

The post picked up nearly 2000,000 likes on Instagram, and some uproarious comments as well. Many were amused by Johnson's daughters' excitement, and they warned him about the perils of keeping small rodents as pets. Still, this was one of the most relatable gifts Johnson has ever given to his family on camera.

Johnson has been sharing big family moments like this on Instagram for a few years now, and fans seem to love it. The 50-year-old actor obviously does not live a normal life like most of his followers, but he also emphasizes his gratitude and his intent to pay his own success forward. In many cases, that means spoiling his daughters and providing the best for his family – particularly his mother.

Johnson shared Jasmine and Tiana with his wife Lauren Hashian. The two have been together for nearly a decade but married in 2019. They also spend time with Johnson's older daughter, 21-year-old Simone Alexandra, whom Johnson shares with his ex-wife Dany Garcia.

Johnson shared another heartwarming Christmas video on Monday, showing his mother opening boxes of Louis Vuitton goods for Christmas. She wiped away tears as she said: "We've come a long way," referencing Johnson's childhood in poverty. He wrote: "We had some rough Christmas' many years ago so that's why these days my mom's tears of gratitude inevitably will always come down. Her tears sure dried up quick though when she opened up that little box on her lap from Dwanta Claus!"