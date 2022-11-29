Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Returns to 7-11 He Used to Shoplift From to Repay His Debt

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson cleared his conscious this week in a viral video he posted on Instagram and TikTok. It shows Johnson revisiting a 7-Eleven store near his childhood home in Hawaii where he explains he once shoplifted a Snickers bar nearly every day for a year. Now that he can repay that kind of debt, he went back to do some serious business for the shop.

Johnson seemed to have an extra person or two with him to hold the camera as he visited this 7-Eleven and explained his history with it. He said that when he was 14 years old he visited the store every day to steal a king-sized Snickers bar – "Because I couldn't afford one! ...I was broke as hell." Johnson said that these daily snacks were important in fueling his workout regimen, which ultimately got him noticed as an athlete and a performer, thus contributing to his good fortunes today. He also acknowledged that he didn't get away with this maneuver on his own, saying: "the same clerk was there every day and always just turned her head and never busted me."

To repay that kindness, Johson decided to give the store a great sales day. He started by purchasing every single Snickers bar on the shelf – $298 worth of them, to be exact. While he was at it, he chatted up the clerk and the other customers, taking selfies with them and featuring them in his own video. Finally, he paid for the purchases of several other customers on the scene.

In the end, Johnson didn't end up keeping his massive stash of Snickers. He told the cashier: "Thank you so much. I appreciate you. If somebody looks like they're stealing Snickers, give them these so they don't steal them."

Back outside the store, Johnson mused on how far he has come and what he has learned. He said: "We can't change the past and some of the dumb stuff we may have done, but every once in a while we can add a little redeeming grace note to that situation – and maybe put a big smile on some stranger's faces. I finally exorcised this damn chocolate demon that's been gnawing at me for decades."

Johnson's post picked up hundreds of thousands of likes from fans around the world. Many admired the actor for remembering his roots even in the midst of all his success.