‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Sadie Robertson Shares Video of Daughter Taking Her First Steps

Sadie Robertson’s daughter is up and moving! The Duck Dynasty daughter, 24, shared a sweet video with her followers Sunday of 7-month-old Honey James taking her first steps with a little help from grandma Korie Robertson. In the video, Honey can be seen faltering a few times as Korie helps her stand before taking a few steps forward to her mom.

“Oh, my God! She just took her first steps!” Korie shouts in the video Sadie captioned, “ALSO THIS HAPPENED LAST NIGHT!!!” “WHAT?!?!?! 7 months old and just took her first little steps.” Sadie and her husband, Christian Huff, welcomed their firstborn on May 11 in what the new mom told E! News was a “very, very terrifying” arrival.

Honey’s shoulder got stuck for more than two minutes, Sadie explained, trapped by her umbilical cord and preventing the little one from getting oxygen. “And it was just so very, very scary and I felt really afraid and just kind of helpless, like I couldn’t really do anything,” the Dancing With the Stars alum recalled. Honey was eventually freed, and despite doctors “fully” expecting to rush her to the NICU for oxygen, the little girl started breathing and crying on her own. Her shoulder was also not broken during the saga, which Sadie attributes to a miracle.

Now, the reality personality and her husband are enjoying all the little moments with their baby girl. “I’m like, ‘Stay this little forever!’ I just love it. Honestly, she just started holding her bottle by herself and I was so proud,” Sadie shared. “It’s just the little milestones and the day-to-day things that make me so proud and just so happy to be her mom.”

“She’s been smiling a lot, and she just started laughing and it is the best moment. I look forward to it every time I’m with her, just to see her smile or try to make her laugh,” she continued at the time. “We’re in a really fun season right now.” Even with Honey being so young, Sadie and Huff have considered adding to their family via adoption. “I’ve just seen the beauty of it, what a blended family can look like from adoption,” she said.