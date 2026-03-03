‘Duck Dynasty’ Couple Welcomes Twins

The Duck Dynasty family just added two new members!

On Sunday, Korie and Willie Robertson’s eldest son, 30-year-old John Luke Robertson, announced that he and his wife, Mary Kate Robertson, had welcomed twin daughters Sylvie and Francie on Feb. 24.

“We welcomed our girls into the world last week on 2/24 & are absolutely bursting with joy!!!” the couple wrote in a joint Instagram posted. “Life is already so much sweeter with Sylvie & Francie in it. So thankful for these precious gifts!!”

The newly christened parents of five included the first photos of their twin girls alongside their announcement, showing Sylvie and Francie looking cozy in white personalized sweaters. In another shot, the happy parents smile for the camera as the twins sleep on their mother’s chest.

“So in love with these little girlies,” wrote Korie in the comment section. John Luke’s sister, Sadie Robertson Huff, who welcomed her third daughter, Kit, in August, also weighed in, calling the twins “perfection” alongside several celebratory emojis.

John Luke and Mary Kate, who are already parents to sons Wells, 2, and John, 6, and daughter Ella, 4, announced in October that they were expecting twins, sharing a family photo on Instagram featuring a sonogram of the girls.

“Absolutely thrilled to tell y’all we are welcoming TWINS to our family early next year!!!” Mary Kate captioned the photo at the time. “The most wonderful, crazy surprise blessing of our lives ha! Two new little Robertson girls!”

In January, Mary Kate shared a photo of her growing bump on social media, writing, “Justa growing these baby girls!! I have hardly documented this fourth pregnancy as I’m chasing around 3 older children! Getting closer & closer to meeting them though & so excited.”