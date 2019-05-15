‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Star Beth Chapman’s Reveals ‘Beautiful’ Mother’s Day Gift From Daughter Cecily

Beth Chapman posted a photo of her Mother’s Day flower on Sunday, a gift from her daughter Cecily.

Chapman shared her vibrant gift on Sunday, as mothers all over the world were getting flowers of their own. The Dog the Bounty Hunter star got a bright assortment, including pink roses and sunflowers from her 25-year-old daughter and her son-in-law, Matty Smith.

“Amazingly beautiful and always on time,” she wrote. “I love you my @cecilybeezee you never let me down ever I’ve had a great time being your mom! Here’s to more mother daughter antics! Seriously I love my flowers #mothersday.”

“I wanted them to be as full of life as you are!” Cecily commented. “My mom I love you so much you are so loved an appreciated by me! I’ll always treat you with the up most respect.”

Cecily posted an Instagram tribute of her own to her mother, whom she works with as a Certified Bail Agent. Cecily has grown up on reality TV, and she has a sense for the family’s following.

“To the most beautiful woman in the universe Happy Mother’s Day!” she wrote. “I love you to the moon and back a million times. Your such an inspiration to the world not only me, you’ve lifted so many people up with your Courageous Spirit.”

“You are the strongest person with a life filled with love from near and far,” she continued. “I’m so proud of you with all the accomplishments you have made. Nothing in this world will ever keep you away from me. You’ve guided me in my best times and in my worst times, you’ve always been there to except me for me. I’ll carry out your legacy forever.”

For many fans the two posts were inspirational, if a little concerning. Chapman is in treatment for throat cancer once again, and some thought that the words of Chapman and her daughter were a bad sign.

“Beautiful flowers but your words made me cry,” one fan wrote with a crying emoji. “God bless you Beth and your whole family.”

“Complete inspiration!! Beautiful picture, awesome woman and family. Continued prayers,” added another.

Chapman is not undergoing chemotherapy with this latest cancer diagnosis, she revealed on Sunday. She appeared on a live-streamed church service at The Source Church in Bradenton, Florida, where she said that she would not put herself through the treatment again.

“I don’t go to God and go… why did I get cancer? He will roll his eyes at me, because I know why — because it’s the ultimate test of faith. It’s the evidence of things hoped for and it’s the substance of things not known,” she explained.