Demi Moore and Daughters Sport Matching Ensembles for Thanksgiving Photo

Demi Moore and her daughters wore matching outfits for a Thanksgiving photo op this weekend after a long spree of family drama. Moore and her daughters hardly spoke to each other for several years, but that was all behind them on Thursday. The 57-year-old wore a big grin in this year’s Thanksgiving group photo.

Moore had a cozy Thanksgiving dinner with daughters 31-year-old Rumer Willis, 28-year-old Scout Willis and 25-year-old Tallulah Willis this week. They were joined by three dogs in a group photo that had fans cheering for the family reunion.

“I love them so much I forced them into matching cashmere cozies so we could spend the day looking like a dance troop,” Moore wrote of her daughters. “You may call us The Black Fridays! [Naked Cashmere] I’ll be in this set til Xmas.”

Moore posted another, older photo of herself with her daughters when they were children. The actress had her youngest couched under one arm, another clinging to her leg on the ground and her oldest pinned against her side, yet she still wore a big smile on her face.

“Thankful for my girls. Happy Thanksgiving!” she wrote alongside the old photo.

Moore has had a complicated relationship with her daughters over the years, and up until quite recently. According to a report by The Daily Mail earlier this month, Scout and Tallulah did not speak to Moore for about 3 years due to her controversial marriage to Ashton Kutcher.

Rumer Willis was the intermediary for the three of them during this time, she explained in an interview on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk.

“Scout and Tallulah had very different experiences than I had when we stopped talking to my mom – they didn’t speak to her for three years,” she said, adding that she “went in and out as kind of like the ambassador for the family.”

Moore married Kutcher in 2005, and separated from him in 2011. Their divorce was finalized in 2013. Kutcher is 15 years younger than Moore, and therefore closer in age to her daughters than to her. This made for a confusing upbringing, Rumer explained.

Thankful for my girls ❤️ Happy Thanksgiving! pic.twitter.com/HyY8KHUkPb — Demi Moore (@justdemi) November 28, 2019

“So much of that time, especially with Ashton, I was so angry because I felt like something that was mine had been taken away,” she said.

The break in communication also stemmed from Moore’s relapse into drugs and alcohol, which happened around the same time. However, when Tallulah encountered her own problems, she reportedly moved in with Moore at once, leaning on her experience.

After a long and winding rode, it appears things are finally good between Moore and her three girls.