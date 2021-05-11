'Dancing With the Stars' Alums Welcome Third Child Together

✖

Dancing With the Stars alums Alexa PenaVega and Carlos PenaVega are officially parents of three! The proud parents shared the exciting news Monday that they recently welcomed their third child together, Rio Rey, their first baby girl. In late April, PenaVega revealed her due date was in June, though their bundle of joy arrived several days early and is currently in the NICU "kicking some serious booty," the parents shared.

The PenaVega's made the birth announcement on Instagram, where they both shared a hospital photo. In the sweet image, both PenaVega and her husband are seen cradling their newborn's hand. In a joint statement, the couple quipped, "SO.. we've been MIA these last few days. Let's just say we learned once again that God is always in control. You may have a PLAN for your life, but all that really matters is HIS plan." The couple quipped that their daughter "could not wait to come out and play with her brothers," Ocean King, 4, and Kingston James, 1.

The newly minted mom of three "is feeling good" after giving birth, and their daughter remains in the NICU, though the PenaVega's said they are "praying we can all be home together very soon! What a wave of emotions." The couple also sent a message of thanks to the medical staff in Maui and Oahu "who brought little Rio safely into this world."

"Can't wait to share the story with you all! I lift up my wifey [Alexa PenaVega] on this Mother's Day. YOU ARE A CHAMP!" Carlos, who competed on Season 21 of the ABC dancing competition, added in his caption. "I could never do what you do. The best momma to our 2 boys and now little girl. Thank you for being a solid rock for this family."

PenaVega and her husband, who tied the knot in January 2014, announced in a December Christmas video that they were expecting their third child together. Put together by and featuring Carlos and his Big Time Rush bandmates Kendall Schmidt, James Maslow, and Logan Henderson, the video showed the actress lifting up her shirt showing off her belly that read, "Baby #3 2021." The couple revealed two months later that they were expecting a baby girl.