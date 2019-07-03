‘Spy Kids’ Star Alexa PenaVega and Big Time Rush Alum Husband Carlos Welcome Second Child

Add another Spy Kid to the mix for Alexa PenaVega and husband Carlos, who welcomed their second son, Kingston James PenaVega, on Sunday. The couple announced the exciting news on their respective Instagram accounts on Tuesday.

“It’s official! We are not a family of 4!” PenaVega captioned a family photo announcing the newborn’s arrival. Carlos posted the same photo with the same caption and added the hashtag, “#KingstonJamesPenaVega.”

PenaVega also shared a photo of Kingston wrapped up in a baby blanket and an adult-sized baseball cap in the hospital. A graphic on the photo revealed that he weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces when he was born.

Plenty of the Dancing With the Stars alums’ famous friends congratulated them in the comments sections of their posts, including Jordin Sparks, Nikki Reed, Rumer Willis, Christy Carlson Romano, Haylie Duff, Alan Bersten, Lindsay Arnold, Janel Parrish, Bindi Irwin, Audrey Roloff and Carrie Ann Inaba.

Baby K.J. is the second child for the couple, who are already parents to son Ocean King, 2. The PenaVegas revealed in January that they were expecting their second child, announcing the news on social media.

“Holy Moly!!! Guys!!! We are having another baby!!!!” PenaVega captioned a family photo, featuring their toddler son sleeping in his stroller. “Do we wake Ocean up and tell him??!!”

The Spy Kids actress continued, “Beyond blessed and excited to continue growing this family!!! Get ready for a whole new set of adventures!!!”

In March, they continued with the social media announcements when they said they were expecting another boy while on their three-week babymoon.

“Mommy’s outnumbered, but can I say that I love it?” PenaVega said in a video shared on their YouTube channel after revealing the sex of their baby. “The idea of two boys is so exciting! It’s such a blessing.”

“I have a beautiful mama’s boy already, and now I get two!” she added. The video also confirmed that the parents would be naming their boy Kingston James, K.J. for short.

Carlos was equally as excited to welcome another little boy to their family. “Wow! Kingston is on his way, I can’t wait to meet you, little man,” the Big Time Rush alum said. “We’re gonna have two boys! I’m speechless!”

PenaVega and Carlos tied the knot in January 2014, welcoming Ocean in December 2016. Prior to giving birth the first time, PenaVega revealed she had difficulty getting pregnant.

“We tried to get pregnant for a good six months without luck. When it’s not working, you think, ‘Is there something wrong with me?”” she told Fit Pregnancy and Baby at the time.

“I struggled with an eating disorder when I was younger. It was a big part of my life, and I was worried that I wasn’t getting pregnant because of some long-term damage from what I’d put my body through,” she admitted. “Even though my doctor said I was healthy, I felt so guilty about it.”

