Lauren Alaina Gets Married in 'Big, Loud' Nashville Wedding

Country music star Lauren Alaina married Cameron Arnold at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in downtown Nashville on Sunday. A total of 450 guests were invited to witness what Arnold described as a "big, loud affair," including celebrities Jason and Brittany Aldean, HARDY, and wife Caleigh Ryan, Lindsay Ell, and Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay.

"Here's the funny thing: I wanted a small wedding and Cameron wanted a big wedding. So we compromised — and had a 450-person guest list," Alaina, 29, joked to PEOPLE, adding, "I think it's just a reflection of how fortunate we are — we have a lot of people who love us and we love a lot of people."

The couple also chose their venue because of its majesty and musical vibes, Alaina said. "The Symphony Center is such an iconic place, and when I walked in and looked at it, I just knew that's where I wanted to get married," the singer recounted.

Despite changing planners at the last minute, the couple managed to plan their dream nuptials in a month's time with Sara Fried of Fête Nashville Luxury Weddings. According to Fried, their ceremony at Schermerhorn's garden courtyard was a magical setting for the couple's wedding vision.

"Fountains were overflowing with white flowers as Lauren and Cam exchanged vows under a beautiful floral arch," she told PEOPLE. "The wintery emerald green and gold color palette continued into the reception filled with lots of velvet, a custom floral canopy over the dance floor and of course, fun Southern details including cow hide rugs."

Arnold and Alaina wrote their own vows, and Arnold's friend, Henry Valentine Geny, officiated the ceremony, which included their two dogs and their nieces and nephews. "Our siblings all stood up there with us as we got married. And Cameron's dad was his best man, which was super sweet," says the country chart-topper. "It was a very emotional, very heartfelt ceremony."

In an Anne Barge gown designed specifically for the bride, the dress featured a V-notched strapless bodice with a modified trumpet skirt embellished with hand-beaded, floral-embossed jacquard, as well as a pleated overskirt and an Alençon lace long-sleeved mock-neck topper. The "Don't Judge a Woman" singer wore a hand-beaded Alençon lace veil to complete her look.

Music was an integral part of the ceremony. During the ceremony, Ben and Lauren Johnson, the couple's best friends, played cello and violin renditions of "Neon Moon" by Brooks & Dunn. To accompany the bridal party's processional, the Johnsons performed an instrumental version of Alaina's song "Just Wanna Know That You Love Me."

An instrumental version of special song Alaina wrote for Arnold played as she walked down the aisle, "Breaking Up with Single." After the newlyweds exchanged vows, they danced together for the first time as husband and wife to "Feet Off the Ground" by Brent Cobb (featuring Jade Bird). "We listen to that song a lot together. It's kind of become our song," Alaina explained.

The reception began with an "around-the-world" station dinner featuring Asian, American, Mexican, and Greek dishes. "We didn't do a seated dinner. I couldn't even imagine assigning seats for 450 people," Alaina told PEOPLE.

They had a multitiered wedding cake topped with black icing with golden accents and four different flavors, including Alaina's favorite, raspberry chocolate, reported the outlet. Arnold also had a Budweiser-themed groom's cake.

Alaina and Arnold planned to host a send-off brunch to end their wedding weekend. "We'll eat burgers and drink beer and celebrate being the Mr. and Mrs.," says Alaina.

A honeymoon in Hawaii is the next step on the agenda for the newlyweds. "Neither one of us has been [there], so we're very much looking forward to it," the musician shares.

Alaina and Arnold started dating quietly in 2020 after meeting at Luke Bryan's Crash My Playa festival in Mexico. As fate would have it, they went public with their relationship at the Grand Ole Opry on Nov. 19, 2022, the night after they got engaged.

Alaina said that she felt lucky to have Arnold by her side on her special day, describing him as her "safe place to call home forever." "I'm excited to have someone to celebrate everything with. To have a definite first call, always," she says. "And just a partnership that is so much stronger than any other partnership you have. It's exciting to know you have someone to celebrate everything with and to share hardships with, to have someone that will walk through life with you, good and bad."

Arnold was just as enthusiastic about the prospect of embarking on this new journey with Alaina. "To me, getting married means the world," he told PEOPLE. "I'm excited to watch Lauren's career flourish, to be her No. 1 fan, and even if everything goes to hell in a hand basket, I still will be." Alaina added, "We're going to spend a few years being married, then hopefully down the line a few years we'll have our kids. We'll keep growing together."