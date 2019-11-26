‘Dancing With the Stars’: Lauren Alaina Speaks out After Hannah Brown Wins Mirrorball Trophy

Country singer Lauren Alaina is speaking out after the Dancing With the Stars finale, which saw The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown take home the Mirrorball Trophy. While Alaina hoped to walk away as the champion, the American Idol alum insists she is just grateful she made it to the finale.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Alaina (@laurenalaina) on Nov 26, 2019 at 8:22am PST

“Zippity doo dah, Zippity YAY. It sure was a Good Morning, America,” Alaina posted on social media, ahead of the finalists’ appearance on Good Morning America.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Alaina just released the music video for her latest single, “Getting Good,” which features her pro partner, Gleb Savchenko, dancing with Alaina as she sings.

“I wasn’t much of a dancer before this show so, no, I never expected to dance to my own music video,” Alaina acknowledged while on GMA.

Alaina, who was talked into doing the show by radio host Bobby Bones, admitted she was worried that she wouldn’t do well because of her lack of dancing ability.

“I think I might be the worst dancer,” Alaina conceded on the iHeartRadio station, The Bull. “I did competitive cheerleading. I was always in the back. I would tell people it was because I was the tallest. I think it was because I was the worst.”

Bones sent his love to Alaina shortly after her fourth place finish, but the singer teased their friendship might be over if she was eliminated early.

“If I get out the first week, I’m never talking to him again,” Alaina said. “That will be the end of our friendship.”

Kel Mitchell and his pro partner Witney Carson came in second place, with singer Ally Brooke and her pro partner Sasha Farber coming in third.

Alaina will kick off her headlining That Girl Was Me Tour on Jan. 15 in Nashville, and will also join Blake Shelton on his Friends and Heroes Tour, which kicks off on Feb. 13. Alaina will be joined on tour by Trace Adkins, John Anderson and the Bellamy Brothers, who are all serving as opening acts.

In addition to touring, Alaina is working on a new album, the follow-up to her 2017 Road Less Traveled record. The project will include her previous single, “Ladies in the ’90s,” as well as “The Other Side,” which she wrote about the loss of her beloved stepfather, Sam Ramker.

Find a list of all of Alaina’s upcoming shows by visiting her website.

Photo Credit: Getty / Jason Davis