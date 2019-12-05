‘Counting On’: Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth Reveal New Photo of Son Gideon After Fraud Lawsuit Surfaces

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth are focusing on family right now in the midst of reports about a fraud lawsuit. More specifically, the parents are focusing on their son, Gideon, as seen in one of Duggar’s latest Instagram posts.

On Wednesday, Duggar posted a couple of photos of her son Gideon having a bite to eat. Whatever the youngster had to eat must have been delicious, as he could be seen licking the plate he was eating off of. “He got his love of food from me!” she captioned the post.

The Counting On star included a couple of hashtags on the post that just added to all the cuteness. She wrote, “#everylastbite #itwassalad #foodlover.” Coincidentally enough, Joy-Anna’s post comes days after her sister, Jessa Duggar Seewald, opened up about her struggles with the young “picky eaters” in her own household.

As previously mentioned, Duggar’s post also comes shortly after it was reported that her husband, Austin Forsyth, was being sued for fraud. According to InTouch Weekly, Forsyth is reportedly being sued by a family after he allegedly sold them a house with a faulty septic tank. He allegedly lied about receiving the proper permits for the house, which he flipped and sold to a couple in June 2018. They were reportedly “guaranteed that all work was done with proper permits,” but they claimed that was not actually the case.

The couple filed a lawsuit against Forsyth in Arkansas’ Washington County and is subsequently seeking to “rescind the purchase” of the house, “or, in the alternative, for damages suffered, for punitive damages, costs, attorney’s fees, and all other relief this Court deems necessary.”

After the couple moved into the property in August they reportedly “began noticing that their yard was saturated on the driest of days and that an unmistakable foul odor of human waste emanated from their yard.” They then hired a local septic tank installer to investigate the matter and the installer claimed that the “land was unsuitable for the septic system that was installed.” They deduced that the cost for a new system would be “in excess of $20,000.”

The couple allegedly tried to contact Forsyth about the issue “to no avail.” The Counting On star received a summons on Tuesday, Nov. 19. At the time, he claimed that he was “not required to obtain a permit.” The reality star also denied the allegation that he “falsely stated that all necessary permits were obtained for the work done on the home and that it was done according to code.”

As of right now, Forsyth has not commented publicly about the matter and the case remains open.