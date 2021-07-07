Colin Jost's 'SNL' Partner Michael Che Reacts to Scarlett Johansson's Pregnancy News

✖

On Tuesday, it was reported that Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson are expecting their first child together. It will be the first child for Jost, but Johansson does share a daughter, Rose, with her ex-husband, Romain Dauriac. Since the news dropped, the two have received an outpouring of support. Jost's co-anchor on Saturday Night Live's Weekend Update, Michael Che, even spoke out about the news with a humorous statement of his own.

On his Instagram account, Che published a message with his statement on Jost's reported baby news. He wrote, "i got girls pregnant plenty of times. big deal." Jost and Che enjoy a very fun dynamic with one another both on and off SNL. So, it's no surprise to see that Che made light of his co-star's impending fatherhood. His statement comes shortly after it was reported by outlets such as Page Six that Johansson is pregnant.

Page Six reported that not only is Johansson pregnant, but she's said to be incredibly close to giving birth. A source told the publication about her reported pregnancy, "Scarlett is actually due soon, I know she and Colin are thrilled.” A different source added, “Scarlett is pregnant but has been keeping it very quiet. She has been keeping a very low profile.” Johansson has been missing in action when it comes to promoting her newest film, Black Widow, which caused some to speculate that she's pregnant. In June, she did not attend a slate of events for Black Widow, with an insider saying about her absence, “She hasn’t been doing many interviews or events to promote ‘Black Widow’ which is surprising since it is a huge Marvel/Disney release and she is both the star and an executive producer."

This pregnancy news comes months after Johansson and Jost tied the knot during an intimate ceremony. In October 2020, the two wed after three years of dating. To announce the news, they sought out Meals on Wheels and noted that their "wedding wish" would be for people to donate to the organization to help those in need amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Meals on Wheels released a statement about their nuptials, which read, "We’re thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and love ones, following COVID-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC."