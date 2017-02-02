Coco Austin and Ice-T’s Daughter Chanel Looks Just Like Dad in Mean Muggin’ Photo

Lol! I wonder where @BabyChanelworld got her Mean Mug from?? Lol! pic.twitter.com/0OU1NaR8Gs — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) February 1, 2017

We’re so used to seeing baby Chanel looking like Coco Austin‘s twin in matching outfits that we didn’t even realize how much she looks like her papa – until now.

In the latest photo of the cute little one, Chanel is caught mean-muggin’ in a big way, and with that look on her face she looks just like her daddy, Ice-T.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Law & Order star took to Twitter to share the photo, captioning it “I wonder where @BabyChanelworld got her Mean Mug from?? Lol!”

It’s not just the adorable look-alike moments that make Ice-T melt, though.

“Little girls and big girls learn early that THESE eyes always work on Daddy…..” he wrote next to another pic of Chanel bundled up in a coat and scarf.

All we have to say is it looks like little Chanel got the best of both her mama and her dad and isn’t afraid to flaunt either.

Related:

Coco Austin Takes Baby Chanel on Her Very First Yacht Ride

Coco Austin and Daughter Chanel Rock Matching Bikinis Over Labor Day Weekend

Coco Austin Talks about Breastfeeding Daughter Chanel