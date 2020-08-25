Ciara Says She Has 48 Lbs. to Lose After Welcoming Baby No. 3

✖

Ciara has a new fitness goal in mind after giving birth to son Win in July. The "Level Up" singer took to Instagram Monday to show off her postpartum glow in a white bodysuit and share the target weight she has been working towards in her exercise routine. "48lbs to go! Starting the game plan tomorrow!!" she wrote in the caption.

Ciara continued that she wasn't sure how much work she would have to put in to achieve her goal, as she now is a mother of three, but that she was up for the challenge. "P.s. don’t know how easy it’s going be considering 3 [babies] now!" she added. "Going to work really hard at this! Let’s go Mamma’s [sic]."

Almost exactly one month earlier, the "Get Up" singer announced the birth of her third child with an adorable video showing her singing to her son in the hospital. "Mommy & Daddy Love You! Win Harrison Wilson. 7.23.2020. 8 pounds 1 ounce," she wrote via Instagram at the time. Win is Ciara's second child with Wilson, whom she married in July 2017, and the two also share 3-year-old daughter Sienna. Ciara also shares son Future Jr., 6, with her ex-fiancé, rapper Future.

Of the unique name, Ciara told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month that it was all from Russell Wilson's inspiration. "That is Daddy. I give credit to Dad. Oh, my gosh, I’m gonna get emotional," she told the outlet. "Russell would always be like, ‘Here’s Win shortstop,’ like, play[ing] a whole thing out. Russ always had this name Win in the rotation years ago. … Then obviously the middle name, [Harrison], was his dad’s first name, which is really sweet and precious. There was a lot of love and thought put into it."

Ciara said in a November 2019 interview with PureWow, "Motherhood has just shown me there’s really nothing we can’t do as women,” she explained. I feel really empowered having my kids in my life. By far, my greatest accomplishment is having them." She added that as a working mother, her kids are a major source of inspiration to go at her goals hard. "I hope that my kids can look at me and say, ‘Anything is possible. Mommy went after what she wanted to achieve and she did it,'” she told the outlet. "Hopefully, I can pass down those nuggets of inspiration to them to go after what they want to do in their lives."