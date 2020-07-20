Pregnant Ciara Cradles Baby Bump in Stunning Underwater Photo

Ciara is giving fans a whole new perspective of her baby bump. The singer, 34, who is expecting a baby boy with husband Russell Wilson, 31, gave an underwater view of her bump with a new Instagram photo, in which she kneels in a pool while cradling her stomach while wearing a sporty two-piece. The expectant mother's black-and-white snapshot attracted the admiration of friend Eniko Parrish, who is also currently pregnant with husband Kevin Hart's baby. "So BEAUTIFUL!” Parrish commented.

Ciara and Wilson announced in January that they are expecting their second child and revealed in April their baby would be a little boy. The couple, who wed in July 2016, are parents to daughter Sienna, 3, and Ciara is also mother to son, Future, 6, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Future.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Jul 18, 2020 at 10:04am PDT

As Ciara prepares to give birth, Wilson has been one of the NFL players speaking out about their concerns for health and safety going into the upcoming season amid the coronavirus pandemic. The NFL Players Association announced July 17 that 65 athletes had tested positive for COVID-19 as it pushes for daily testing of players and the elimination of preseason games.

"I am concerned. My wife is pregnant," Wilson tweeted on Sunday. "@NFL Training camp is about to start.. And there’s still No Clear Plan on Player Health & Family Safety. We want to play football but we also want to protect our loved ones. #WeWantToPlay."

Kansas City Chiefs’ linebacker Anthony Hitchens also tweeted a photo with his wife and child, writing "If I get the virus at work and I unknowingly pass it to my wife and kids, will the @NFL cover the medical cost? I can’t wait to get back out there and play ball but I also want to protect my family !!!!"

The New Orleans Saints' Drew Brees also stood with his fellow players, tweeting, "We need Football! We need sports! We need hope! The NFL’s unwillingness to follow the recommendations of their own medical experts will prevent that. If the NFL doesn’t do their part to keep players healthy there is no football in 2020. It’s that simple. Get it done @NFL.”

The Houston Texans' JJ Watt also shared a list of "what players know and don’t know as the first group gets set to report to training camp tomorrow," noting that players are still in the dark about how frequently coronavirus testing will be conducted, nor how a positive COVID-19 test would be handled. He also noted there has been not fair opt-out clause reached for players at higher risk or with family members who are high-risk.