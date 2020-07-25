Russell Wilson Celebrates Birth of Son With New Photo: 'We Winning'

✖

Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara announced on Friday the birth of their second child together, Win Harrison Wilson. The Seattle Seahawks quarterback later posted a photo showing him cradling the newborn while making a pun with his son's name. "We Winning," Wilson wrote while expressing excitement about the new addition to the family.

Wilson and Ciara revealed on their social media accounts that Win was born on Thursday, July 23, and weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Fans had long awaited the announcement after first seeing Ciara's baby bump in January. They expressed excitement about the news and the name after seeing the photo. Gabrielle Union wrote, "Congratulations!!!!!!!!" in response to the photo while other Instagram users said that Wilson just keeping winning.

"Only Ciara and Russell Wilson can name their baby Win & get away with it," one fan tweeted on Friday after seeing the news. Many users expressed their excitement about the birth and even said that they liked the unique name. Others said that they appreciate how Harrison is a tribute to Wilson's late father. Vanessa Bryant also weighed in and said that she can't wait to meet the newborn. "Can't wait to meet WIN! He's so cute! We love you both!" Bryant wrote in her Instagram Stories.

There were initial concerns about whether or not Wilson would see the birth of his child. The NFL unveiled the dates of training camp recently, declaring that veterans needed to report to their respective facilities on Monday or Tuesday. This reporting date lined up with when the fans expected Ciara to give birth.

Ultimately, Win entered the world prior to the start of training camp. Wilson will have time to spend with his newborn prior to heading to the Seahawks facility. He has plans on leading the Pacific Northwest team back to the Super Bowl for the first time since Feb. 1, 2015, and he will attempt to do so after expanding his family.

One day after announcing Win's birth, Ciara shared a family photo on Instagram. The image showed the happy family at their home and posing in front of a huge assortment of blue balloons and a message reading, "Welcome Home." Ciara cradled Win in her arms while Wilson held hands with daughter Sienna, 3, and Ciara's son Future Zahir, 6, who she shares with ex Future.