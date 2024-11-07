Liam Payne’s Remains Reportedly Transported Home 3 Weeks After His Sudden Death

Liam Payne’s remains have reportedly been returned home to the One Direction star’s native England. After Payne’s death on Oct. 16 in Buenos Aires, Argentina, following a fall from his third-floor hotel balcony, Us Weekly reports the singer’s body was transported to London on Wednesday, Nov. 6.

Payne’s father, Geoff, was the one to fly down to Argentina in order to identify his 31-year-old son’s body and arrange for its return to the U.K., but there were delays caused by authorities’ investigation into the artist’s death, according to Argentina’s Clarin outlet.

Once toxicological and histopathological tests were concluded, which determined that Payne had multiple drugs in his system at the time of his death, the morgue released the “Strip That Down” singer’s remains to his father.

A source told Us Weekly that prior to Payne’s body being returned to London, it was transferred to the British Cemetery in Chacarita to begin the embalming process. Payne’s loved ones are planning to honor him with a funeral service now that his body has been transported home.

Payne’s parents, Geoff and Karen, and sisters, Ruth and Nicola, released a statement to the BBC at the time of his death. “We are heartbroken. Liam will forever live in our hearts and we’ll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul,” Payne’s family said in a joint statement. “We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this awful time.”

Payne is also survived by his 7-year-old son Bear, whom he shared with ex Cheryl Cole. Ruth promised her brother in her own social media tribute that she would “take care of Bear and he will always know how incredible his dad is and how much you idolize him.” Nicola echoed in her own statement that she promised to “make sure Bear knows about his daddy and how much you loved him.”

After Payne’s death, One Direction’s remaining members— Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik — returned to social media with a joint statement remembering their former bandmate, writing that they were “completely devastated by the news of Liam’s passing.”

“In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly,” the statement shared on Instagram continued. “The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever.”

“For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us,” they concluded. “We will miss him terribly. We love you Liam.”