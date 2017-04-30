Ciara and Russell Wilson Welcome Baby Girl

Thankful. A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Mar 31, 2017 at 10:17am PDT

It’s a girl!

According to a new Instagram post, Ciara and Russell Wilson have welcomed daughter Sienna Princess Wilson on Friday. Their little one weighed in at 7 1lbs., 13 oz.

“Dear Sienna Princess Wilson, No matter how big the wave, we will always be your calm in the storm. We Love You. Love, Mommy & Daddy. 7:03 p.m 7 lbs 13 oz. 4.28.2917 Photo By Daddy,” Ciara wrote alongside a sweet photo.

Sienna is the first child for the couple who married in July 2016. The singer is also mom to 2-year-old son Future Zahir, whom she shares with rapper Future.

The couple chose to keep their daughter’s unique name a secret.

“A little bit of both. I think we both have some creative sense about us, so it’s gonna be cool,” Ciara told Extra.

