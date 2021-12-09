Christina Ricci Welcomes Baby Girl, Reveals Name and First Video

Congratulations are in order for Christina Ricci! On Wednesday, she revealed that she gave birth to a baby girl. While this is Ricci’s first child with her husband, Mark Hampton, she does share son Freddie with her ex, James Heerdegen, per Page Six.

Ricci posted a short clip of her daughter to announce the exciting news. Alongside the video, which showcased her baby girl all snuggled up in her bed shortly after the birth, the actor revealed some details about her little one. She wrote that her daughter’s name is Cleo and added that she and Hampton “are so in love with her.” Ricci continued to write, “Also she has the most incredible dad imaginable.”

Ricci’s husband also posted about their newborn. In his post, he revealed their daughter’s full name, which has a tie back to a famous historical figure. Hampton wrote that their daughter’s full name is Cleopatra Ricci Hampton. He captioned a photo of their baby, “My heart has exploded. @riccigrams and baby Cleo are doing fantastic, we’re all resting after such an eventful morning… welcome to the world baby Cleopatra Ricci Hampton.”

The pair’s little one arrived around two months after they walked down the aisle. As Us Weekly noted, the two posted photos from their nuptials, which took place in Los Angeles. In the snaps, which were taken under an arch of roses, Hampton could be seen wearing a white button-up shirt without a tie or jacket. Ricci sported a similar look for their low-key wedding. Ricci and Hampton revealed their marriage news nearly two months after they announced their pregnancy.

When Ricci appeared at Awesome Con in August, she spoke out about how she was doing with her pregnancy. She shared that her second pregnancy was much different from her first, telling fans, “Last time, I had a very different pregnancy. I gained about a hundred pounds because it was the polar vortex and I just stayed inside and ate. Also, I was, like, a 34-year-old actress who hadn’t seen a carb in 5 years, so you know, I got really excited. A little too excited.” As for how she was doing with her second pregnancy, she said that she was feeling “good” but that she was still dealing with side effects such as acid reflux and swelling. Still, she was able to stay active during her pregnancy, as she added, “I”m still doing lots of stuff. I run every day.”