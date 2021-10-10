Christina Ricci Marries in Secret, Meet Her New Husband

Christina Ricci is a married woman…again. The Addams Family legend made the surprise announcement on Saturday, Oct. 9 that she tied the knot with celebrity hairdresser Mark Hampton. The announcement comes just a few months after Ricci announced that she’s pregnant with her second child. She captioned a recent Instagram post announcing their nuptials: “Mr. and Mrs.”

Ricci shared a sneak peek into their big day with a selfie of the two on what appears to be their wedding day. In the photo, Ricci and Hampton stand close together smiling together. Their photo was captioned in front of a backdrop of roses. The two were also dressed in formal attire. The Casper star appears wearing a white button-down shirt with a bold red lip, gold earrings, and a long ponytail. The groom also rocked the same style as far as his clothing.

Hampton gushed about the special occasion as well, captioning a photo, “Just married.” In her August Instagram post, Ricci announced the pregnancy captioning an image of the sonogram “Life keeps getting better.” Hampton also shared the photo on his page with the same caption.

It’s unclear when Ricci and Hampton began dating. Rumors of their romance began circulation this summer, but they would not confirm. Ricci shared a nice message to Hampton on her Instagram page celebrating his July 14. “Happy Birthday @markhamptonhair – favorite person, gorgeous human, bringer of all things happy, magical and good…I love you…this next year is going to be the best one yet.”

The same month of the birthday shoutout, Ricci announced her divorce from her then-husband James Heerdegen. The two were married for nearly seven years. Ricci cited “irreconcilable differences” for their split. Now, Ricci and Heerdegen’s son Freddie will become a big brother. Ricci previously gushed over parenthood, once saying, “Because I was so celebrated for being a child, I think I held onto that immaturity for a very long time. It was the thing that made me special. Then at a certain point, like 35, it’s not so special to be immature.”