Christina Ricci Pregnant With Baby No. 2 After Harrowing Divorce

Christina Ricci announced she is expecting her second child on Aug. 10. Ricci, 41, shared a sonogram picture of her new baby. Celebrity hairstylist Mark Hampton appears to be the baby's father, as he also posted sonogram photos on Instagram the same day. They also tagged each other in their posts. Ricci also has a son with her ex-husband, James Heerdegen.

"Life keeps getting better," Ricci captioned her post. She also included a heart emoji next to Hampton's Instagram handle. Hampton shared the exact same caption on his post. It is not known when Hampton and Ricci started dating, notes Page Six. On July 14, she celebrated his birthday by posting a photo of him at a restaurant. "Happy Birthday [Hampton], she wrote at the time. "favorite person, gorgeous human, bringer of all things happy, magical and good. I love you. this next year is going to be the best one yet." It's possible that the "next year" comment was a reference to Ricci's pregnancy.

The happy news comes for Ricci after a difficult divorce from Heerdegen. They got engaged in 2013 after working on the series Pan Am together. They welcomed their son Frederick Heerdegen in August 2014. In July 2020, Ricci filed for divorce, accusing Heerdegen of "severe physical and emotional abuse." She claimed that some of the incidents happened in front of their son. Days before she filed for divorce, police responded to a call at their home, but he was not arrested.

In January, Ricci was granted a domestic violence restraining order. In the filing, she recalled a vacation in New Zealand during which Heerdegen's behavior started making the Addams Family actress "feel extremely isolated." He also said something that made her think he "could kill me." She also accused Heergeden of "brutally" attacking her in December 2019. She claimed Heergeden "focused solely on punishing and terrorizing me 24 hours a day" during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020. Ricci wrote that Heergeden "chased me through and out of the house" when she tried to call 911 on June 2. "He grabbed my wrists and hands, dragged me, and slammed my body into the fire pit we have in the yard," she wrote. "I suffered cuts, bruising, and soreness of my hip, which still causes me pain today." Heergeden denied the allegations through his attorney in a statement to TMZ. In February, Heergarden filed a restraining order against Ricci.

In April, Ricci and Heergarden submitted a custody agreement for Frederick, and it was approved by the Los Angeles County Superior Court, reports Page Six. The agreement allows Frederick to live with Ricci in Vancouver, where she moved to for a project. Heergeden was granted visitation rights, and Ricci agreed to pay for his travel costs.