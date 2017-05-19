Christina El Moussa Debuts Tattoo Honoring Her Kids

Been wanting this for a long time … no time like the present. #taylorreese #braydenjames ❤️ A post shared by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on May 18, 2017 at 3:44pm PDT

Christina El Moussa’s number one priority is her kids, 6-year-old daughter Taylor and 1-year-old son Brayden, and the HGTV star made her love even more permanent with a new tattoo honoring her children.

The Flip or Flop star debuted the ink on Instagram Thursday, revealing that she got her two children’s birthdays inked in Roman numerals on her forearm.

“Been wanting this for a long time,” she captioned the ink. “No time like the present. #taylorreese #braydenjames.”

Since her split with ex Tarek, Moussa has been spending lots of time with her kids, recently taking them to Maui, Hawaii on a work trip.

Take me back to Maui! Had the best trip ever with my babes…and this dress 😍 #TBT @liketoknow.it https://liketk.it/2raLr #liketkit A post shared by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Apr 27, 2017 at 8:44am PDT

“It coincided with Taylor’s spring break, so she went out [to Maui] early for Easter,” her rep told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “They had a great weekend celebrating Easter with a bunch of activities for the kids. She’s doing really well, she’s happy, healthy and so are the kids, which are her main priority. She’s focused on several projects right now and is in a really great place.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @christinaelmoussa

