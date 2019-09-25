Christina Anstead on Bed Rest After Injuring Herself Post C-Section: ‘Don’t Overdo It’

Christina Anstead is back on bed rest after pushing herself a little too hard at daughter Taylor’s ninth birthday party just two weeks after giving birth to son Hudson London via Caesarean section. The HGTV star took to Instagram Tuesday to reveal she injured herself during the festivities, advising other new moms not to “overdo it” while trying to make everything perfect for others.

“Welll… I’m a moron,” Anstead wrote alongside a photo of herself cuddling Hudson, whom she welcomed with husband Ant Anstead on Sept. 6, and looking a little under the weather.

“I felt totally fine since one week postpartum — like zero pain… but I was resting and taking it easy… and then I threw Tay a bday party and was lifting and running around all weekend… and yesterday I woke up like oh crap… and today oh crap turned into oh s—,” the Flip or Flop star admitted. “I definitely hurt myself. It’s not the c-section incision area that hurts it’s my left abdomen and it hurts bad.”

Anstead advised “anyone who had a baby — don’t overdo it.”

“I always want to be the people pleaser in the family and make sure everyone knows how much I care about them — but in doing so I wasn’t taking care of myself,” she explained of her desire to push things too far. “Back to bed rest and baby cuddles.”

Anstead and ex-husband Tarek El Moussa celebrated their little girl’s big day with a slime themed party that brought everyone together, even his new girlfriend Heather Rae Young.

“Happy [9th] Birthday #TaylorReese ! Slime theme / pool party was a success,” Anstead wrote alongside photos of the party on Instagram prior to her injury. “Outgoing, sassy, smart and adventurous… Love being her mama!!”

El Moussa had a likewise wonderful time at the party, writing on his own birthday tribute, “Today is the big day!!!!!!!! It’s my Baby Girls Birthday!!!! Boy does time fly!! I can’t believe Tay is 9 years old!! I remember when we filmed the home video and Tay was in Christina’s belly!”

“I’ll tell you what…there is NO WAY I would have survived the last few years if it wasn’t for my little girl. We are so close and she’s my best friend in the world! Before I was a parent I never realized how much I could love a child,” he added. “I’m seriously the luckiest dad alive!! This little girl is my Rock! She keeps me grounded and motivates me to be better every day. Happy birthday from the world Tay we all love and adore you!!”

