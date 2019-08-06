Chrissy Teigen Reveals When She and Husband John Legend Want Baby No. 3

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are parents to two kids, daughter Luna and son Miles, and their family is unquestionably one of the cutest around.

As for whether or when they might expand their family, Teigen dashed any fan’s hopes that it might be an imminent occurrence, discussing a possible third child in a comment on a recent Instagram post.

“I think you can fit one more little one on the end,” one follower wrote, with Teigen replying, “All good! Gonna try to wait a few years before attempting again. These guys are exhausting!”

The photo in question was a shot of Teigen sitting on the sand with her kids in her lap, with the author giving her daughter a kiss on the cheek as her son sat on her knees.

“Rascals, in descending order of rascality,” she joked in her caption.

A second fan commented that Teigen’s kids “look like twins in this pic,” to which the Bring the Funny judge cracked, “I guess they kind of are since they were frozen together haha.”

Teigen and Legend conceived both of their children through in vitro fertilization and chose to have a daughter first followed by a son. Last year, Teigen told PEOPLE that the couple gathered a number of embryos during the round of IVF she underwent in order to conceive Miles in the hope of expanding her family again in the future.

“For me, I just want to gather as many [embryos] as possible. I don’t want to do this again for the rest of my life,” she said. “So it’d be nice to get a great batch of beautiful, perfect embryos and keep trying so we did it again.”

Further expanding on the process, Teigen noted that she underwent IVF for a second time to conceive Miles rather than use the last embryo from her first round.

“You do the whole process again to try to get as many embryos and eggs as possible,” she said. “Everyone is freezing everything and then you make the embryos out of what you freeze and try to make viable, perfect embryos.”

The mom of two also praised today’s scientific advancements when it comes to choosing which embryos to implant.

“These days, science is so incredible — we have family illnesses and there’s a way to be able to see that something might have a chance of that,” she said.

