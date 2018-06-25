Chrissy Teigen Shares Family Photo With Baby Boy

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend welcomed their second child, son Miles, in May, and the proud parents have been sharing plenty of updates on their son since his birth.

In addition to his parents and big sister Luna, Miles has also been spending time with other family members, with Teigen using Instagram to share a new photo of her son with Legend’s grandmother, Marjorie Stephens, and another family member named Dede.

“Miles with Dede and Granny!” Teigen wrote.

Teigen recently posted another family snap of Miles with Luna and Legend, with the model using the snap to celebrate Father’s Day.

“What a man, what a man, what a mighty good man,” she wrote of her husband. “Thank you for the beautiful life and these beautiful lives you have given me. My best friend and partner always, the most loving and generous and kind human in the world. And the smartest. I didn’t say funniest so you know I’m not lying here. We love you with all our hearts. Happy Father’s Day.”

That praise quickly turned to trolling, as Teigen has been on a roll with the Arthur jokes as of late. As fans know, the Internet has deemed Legend the spitting image of children’s cartoon character Arthur, something Teigen has hilariously run with on multiple occasions.

Last week, she shared a photo of Luna holding a stuffed Arthur doll, with the caption, “Luna and daddy.”

In the comments, she wrote, “This is is my childhood Arthur doll. My mom has kept it all this time. Maybe I’ve been attracted to Arthur my whole life and now I found my real life human one.”

Legend, seemingly less than thrilled, responded, “wow.”

On Sunday, the mom of two took things even further with a graphic fully depicting Legend as the cartoon aardvark, courtesy of Deen Ally Designs.

Quoting Arthur’s theme song, Teigen captioned the cartoon, “And I say hey HEY what a wonderful kind of day. Where we can learn to laugh and play. And get along with each other. You’ve got to listen to your heart, listen to the beat, listen to the rhythm, the rhythm of the street.”

It’s unclear if and when this trolling will conclude, and frankly, we wouldn’t mind seeing more Arthur memes on Teigen’s social media in the near future.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @chrissyteigen