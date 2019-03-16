Chrissy Teigen Shades Creepy Troll’s Remark on Latest Video of Daughter Luna

Chrissy Teigen shared more adorable videos of daughter Luna on Instagram Thursday, which disappointed exactly one person. Teigen had a quick response to the critic.

On Thursday, Teigen shared two videos she filmed, showing her husband John Legend and mother Vilailuck Teigen presenting 2-year-old Luna with her first “big girl” bed.

“Bikini pics only, you were a model nobody cares about your kids,” the Instagram troll wrote in the comments section.

“Yeah well now that I’ve had kids you don’t wanna see me in a bikini so it’s quite the dilemma,” Teigen quickly fired back.

Teigen’s Instagram followers should be prepared for even more photos of Luna, since she and Legend are preparing a party for Luna’s third birthday on April 14.

In an interview with Us Weekly earlier this month, Teigen said they are planning something Disney-themed.

“She’s so into princesses right now,” Teigen, 33, said. “She’s very into Disney movies. I think we might do that, but she’s not gonna know until we’re there. I think we’re just gonna keep it small, keep it family, and make her Disney dreams come true. But it won’t even be on the day.”

However, the Lip Sync Battle co-host said they the party would be a “small thing at the house,” so do not expect a carnival entrance in the shape of Luna’s head.

“I think we’ve been to enough kid’s birthday parties here in L.A. to know that, ‘OK, we can’t do this,’” Teigen said. “Because even the kid is freaking out. They don’t seem to ever have a good time. All the other kids have a great time, but the kid is usually totally overwhelmed, and a lot of the times it’s for the parents, honestly.”

Teigen and Legend, who are also parents to 10-month-old Miles Theodore Stephens, recently welcomed a new member of the family. On March 10, Teigen took to Twitter to share her experiences with Peanut Butter, a new hamster she bought for Luna.

is this normal pic.twitter.com/CkBLm0G39Z — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 11, 2019

“John is not thrilled, which makes me love her more,” Teigen wrote.

She later wrote how it is “very confusing” to be the mother of a hamster, which quickly went missing in their home. Eventually she found Peanut Butter and put it back in its cage.

I feel like she doesn’t know how to drink out of her hamster drink thing. I keep showing her and i am starting to feel dumb — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 11, 2019

“Please don’t feel bad for her. We got her everything and more and a giant space to roam in. If I had a safe enclosure for a hamster farm, I would have that,” Teigen tweeted. “I feel like she doesn’t know how to drink out of her hamster drink thing. I keep showing her and I am starting to feel dumb.”

Teigen recently signed up to host the POPSUGAR PlayGround festival at Pier 94 in New York City on June 22-23. She also published her second cookbook, Cravings: Hungry for More, in September 2018.

Photo credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images