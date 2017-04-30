Chrissy Teigen Poses With Daughter Luna in New York City

My stoop buddy A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Apr 29, 2017 at 6:47pm PDT

It’s no secret that Chrissy Teigen and her 1-year-old daughter Luna are the bee’s knees but yesterday the pair upped their cuteness factor even more.

Teigen shared a black and white Instagram photo of the mama and daughter sitting on the steps of an apartment in New York.

“My stoop buddy,” Teigen captioned the photo of the effortless duo.

Teigen and her husband, John Legend, have been spending a lot of time in the Big Apple lately, even attending the Time 100 gala last week.

We think Luna looks more like her mama every day!

