Chrissy Teigen Reveals Photo of Son Miles in Head-Shaping Helmet to Chorus of Support

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend welcomed their second child, son Miles, in May of this year, and the infant has quickly become an adorable addition to his famous mom’s Instagram feed.

On Monday, Dec. 3, Teigen used Instagram to share a photo of Miles cuddled up in a black and red plaid jacket and a head-shaping helmet as his mom snapped a selfie of the pair, explaining her son’s headgear in her accompanying caption.

“My baby bug got his head shaping helmet today!” Teigen wrote. “Please don’t feel bad for him if you see photos. He is a happy bug and we’re just fixing his flat!”

She had previously opened up about Miles’ new accessory on Twitter, writing, “Baby miles getting fitted for a little helmet today for his adorable slightly misshapen head. so if you see pictures, don’t feel bad for him because he’s just fixing his flat and honestly he’s probably gonna be even cuter with it somehow.”

“I have been told it’s too late for my head,” she cracked in a second tweet.

The 33-year-old then shared a pair of snaps of Miles rocking his new helmet, receiving an outpouring of supportive messages from her fans on Twitter including dozens of photos of kids in their own helmets, some of which were standout accessories in their own right.

One little girl was pretty in pink.

Another infant had their helmet decked out in full Superman fashion.

Pentatonix singer Scott Hoying shared a snap of his nephew in his own helmet in response.

“Omg him and my nephew can be helmet buddies,” he wrote.

When one fan noted that Teigen’s tweets had started a thread of photos of children with helmets, the Cravings author responded, “It is SO cute. you guys are very sweet.”

Teigen also shares 2-year-old daughter Luna with husband John Legend, and Miles has been fitting adorably into the famous family ever since his birth.

Prior to his helmet reveal, Miles’ most recent appearance on his mom’s Instagram was in a sweet video alongside his sister, who was feeding him from a bottle and encouraging the infant to hold the bottle with two hands.

