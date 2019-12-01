Chrissy Teigen Drags Troll’s Remarks on Her ‘Chefs and Nannies’

Chrissy Teigen unleashed one of her legendary clapbacks on an Instagram troll this weekend. The supermodel shares two young children with her husband, John Legend, and they employ childcare help to accommodate their hectic schedules. On Friday, Teigen posted about how grateful she is for them. When someone left a snide comment, Teigen responded in kind.

Teigen’s post on Black Friday showed three adults with her kids, Luna and Miles, all smiling in a selfie apparently taken on the side of a mountain somewhere. Followers assumed correctly that these were the nannies who help Teigen and Legend care for Luna and Miles while they are off working. One is nanny Bronwyn Reed, while another is chef Paul Barbosa, Jr.

“Grateful for the people that make our dysfunctional house functional,” Teigen wrote with a heart emoji.

“[Also known as] ‘thankful for my household staff of chefs and nannies,’” one user commented.

“Literally just said that but you sure got me,” Teigen responded.

The brief exchange drew a lot of attention to the comment, which racked up over 600 replies in the following days. Many users defended Teigen, feeling it was better that she be honest about her enormous wealth than try to pretend she is just an average person.

“I love that you are honest and open about how you raise your family. Keep doing you,” one fan wrote.

“Hey, if I could afford it, I’d have it too,” another user agreed. “Nice to have extra support for my kids!”

This is not the first time Teigen has gone on the record in praising her childcare staff. In last month’s cover story for Vanity Fair, Teigen revealed that they have several nannies for Luna and Miles, and her mother lives with them as well to help care for the kids.

“I hate pretending that we do it on our own,” she said. “We have daytime help, nighttime, weekend. I don’t know how my mom did it.”

Unlike other celebrity influencers, Teigen also includes her nannies in many of her social media posts, especially recent ones. Earlier this week, she posted a photo of herself, Reed and Barbosa all wearing matching pajamas with Legend’s “Sexiest Man Alive” PEOPLE Magazine cover printed on them.

“Great pic guys we all look great!!!” she wrote.

Posts like these elevate the staff’s social media profiles as well, yet there are still those who wrote that Teigen’s money could go to better use.

“Yeah cool we get it you have ‘help,’” one commenter wrote. “However — why do your kids look so damn miserable? Hmm dysfunctional picture much?”