Watch: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Daughter Luna Says Her First Word

Ah!!! So many firsts A post shared by (@chrissyteigen) on Mar 20, 2017 at 6:38am PDT

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend‘s daughter Luna is hands down one of the cutest babies around, and the tot got even cuter when she uttered her first word over the weekend, thankfully captured by her mom for all of the Internet to hear.

MORE: Chrissy Teigen Fires Back At Twitter Users Who Made Nasty Comments About Baby Luna

Videos by PopCulture.com

Teigen, Legend and Luna were vacationing Morocco when Luna had her milestone moment, eating outside with her family as Teigen pointed out a cat in the yard.

The model continued to repeat the word before Luna echoed her mom’s statement, thrilling the Internet as she uttered her first word.

“Ah!!! So many firsts,” Teigen captured the clip.

Earlier that day, Teigen had shared a snap of her baby girl wearing her first hair bow and being generally adorable with a spoon in her mouth.

First bow! A post shared by (@chrissyteigen) on Mar 20, 2017 at 6:30am PDT

[H/T: Instagram / @chrissyteigen]

Related:

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Trip With Baby Luna Is as Cute as It Gets

John Legend Opens up About Supporting His Wife Chrissy Teigen Through Her Postpartum Struggles

Chrissy Teigen Reveals Painful Battle with Postpartum Depression in Open Letter