Chris Evans and Wife Alba Baptista Welcome First Child Together

Chris Evans is a dad!

The Captain America star, 44, and his wife, Portuguese actress Alba Baptista, 28, are parents, TMZ reported Tuesday, after welcoming their firstborn child on Friday in Massachusetts.

Videos by PopCulture.com

This is the first child for both Evans and Baptista, who have yet to comment publicly on their big baby news.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 10: Alba Baptista and Chris Evans attend the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

Both the Marvel actor and Warrior Nun star have kept their relationship largely private since they were first romantically linked in January 2022. The couple then tied the knot in September 2023 during a private ceremony at an estate in Cape Cod, Mass.

Evans has expressed his desire to become a father in the past, however, telling Access Hollywood in November 2024 that he “absolutely” wanted to be a dad while walking the red carpet at the premiere of his film Red One.

Asked if he thought he would be a “superhero” dad like co-star Dwayne Johnson’s character in the film, Evans responded, “Yeah, I hope so. Yeah, absolutely,” adding, “The title of dad is an exciting one.”

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 10: Alba Baptista and Chris Evans attend the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

In November 2022, Evans also shared his plans to have a family in the future while talking to PEOPLE, telling the outlet, “That’s absolutely something I want: wife, kids, building a family.”

“When you read about most of the best artists, whether it’s actors, painters, writers, most of them [admit] it wasn’t the work they made [that they are most proud of],” he continued, “it was about the relationships; the families they created, the love they found, the love they shared.”