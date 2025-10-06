Why Chris Evans Is Selling His LA Home

Chris Evans is leaving the West Coast behind as he sells his Los Angeles home of more than a decade.

The Avengers star, 43, put his Hollywood Hills home of 12 years on the market for $7 million back in May, as per the Wall Street Journal, as he looks to move to the East Coast with wife Alba Baptista.

Scott Moore of Christie’s International Real Estate Southern California holds the listing, telling PEOPLE, “After over a decade of amazing memories in his LA home, Chris is planning to move to the East Coast to be closer to family.”

The exclusive estate is billed as having “unmatched privacy” in a neighborhood known for its celebrity residents. “Set at the end of one of the most coveted dead-end streets with A+ Views in the Hollywood Hills,” Evans’ home is described as being “steeped in glamour and cinematic history” as the actor’s “private sanctuary.” (See the listing photos here.)

The 4,600-square-foot estate features our bedrooms and a home gym where the actor trained for his breakout Marvel film, Captain America. The home, which “offers a rare combination of Hollywood pedigree, refined design, and true seclusion,” was built in the 1940s and overlooks the Santa Monica Mountains and Mulholland and Laurel Canyons.

Evans purchased the home for $3.5 million in 2013, extending the backyard to feature a pool, outdoor seating area and fire pit, “where every sunset feels cinematic.”

“Every room flows seamlessly to expansive terraces, vineyard-inspired gardens, and the breathtaking pool and spa oasis, creating a harmonious indoor-outdoor living experience,” according to the listing, with the “home’s heart” residing in a gourmet kitchen with commercial-grade appliances, a sizable wine fridge and custom cabinetry with Bianca Marble countertops.

Evans was then able to wind down in a luxurious primary suite “where breathtaking vistas unfold from a private ipe-wood deck.” Included in the primary suite is an expansive dressing room and a spa-inspired bath featuring limestone and Calcutta marble finishes, radiant floor heating, a steam shower, and a freestanding soaking tub.





