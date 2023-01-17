'Warrior Nun' Fans Bombard Netflix With Demands to Reverse Cancellation

The Netflix original series Warrior Nun has some die-hard fans, and they descended on social media in full force this weekend upon hearing that the show was canceled. The fandom adopted an alarming catchphrase that was trending on Twitter on Monday – "NETFLIX CORRECT YOUR MISTAKE." They feel that the streamer has made a grave error by canceling Warrior Nun.

Warrior Nun stars Alba Baptista as a 19-year-old woman granted supernatural powers and conscripted into an ancient order of nuns who fight demons on Earth. It is an adaptation of a comic book series by Ben Dunn, and was created for TV by Simon Barry. Barry was the one to break the news last month that Netflix has canceled Warrior Nun after just two seasons – a total of 18 episodes. Many frustrated fans feel that the show wasn't given enough time or promotional support to find its audience.

Warrior Nun may have gotten an influx of support since actor Chris Evans confirmed that he has been dating Baptista for quite some time now. The sudden spark of interest in Baptista has certainly raised the profile of the show. However, it's also clear that some die-hard fans were invested in it well before this.

Warrior Nun is streaming now on Netflix, but at the time of this writing, there is still no sign that the streamer will reverse its decision to cancel the series. Here's a look at some of the top tweets about Netflix's "mistake" this weekend.