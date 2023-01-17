'Warrior Nun' Fans Bombard Netflix With Demands to Reverse Cancellation

By Michael Hein

The Netflix original series Warrior Nun has some die-hard fans, and they descended on social media in full force this weekend upon hearing that the show was canceled. The fandom adopted an alarming catchphrase that was trending on Twitter on Monday – "NETFLIX CORRECT YOUR MISTAKE." They feel that the streamer has made a grave error by canceling Warrior Nun.

Warrior Nun stars Alba Baptista as a 19-year-old woman granted supernatural powers and conscripted into an ancient order of nuns who fight demons on Earth. It is an adaptation of a comic book series by Ben Dunn, and was created for TV by Simon Barry. Barry was the one to break the news last month that Netflix has canceled Warrior Nun after just two seasons – a total of 18 episodes. Many frustrated fans feel that the show wasn't given enough time or promotional support to find its audience.

Warrior Nun may have gotten an influx of support since actor Chris Evans confirmed that he has been dating Baptista for quite some time now. The sudden spark of interest in Baptista has certainly raised the profile of the show. However, it's also clear that some die-hard fans were invested in it well before this.

Warrior Nun is streaming now on Netflix, but at the time of this writing, there is still no sign that the streamer will reverse its decision to cancel the series. Here's a look at some of the top tweets about Netflix's "mistake" this weekend.

Takeover

Fans themselves seemed surprised by how successful their social media takeover was, while newcomers to the trend had to applaud the eye-catching effort.

Media Attention

Trending topics are just one way to measure the success of a campaign like this, and fans were glad to see their efforts catch the attention of news outlets as well.

Petitions

Another important tactic in this campaign is online petitions, and those seem to be going well too. Historically, it's not clear how much weight Netflix gives to efforts like this.

Barry

Barry has not been shy about joining in on the calls for renewal, and all the activity had him on Twitter a lot this weekend.

Characters

Fans asked Netflix to give them more time with their favorite characters and more time to watch their relationships develop.

Fandom Power

As their efforts began to make waves, fans congratulated each other and the community at large for their influence.

Industry Trends

This is certainly not the first grassroots campaign of its kind, and Warrior Nun fans noted that their show seemed to be following some unfortunate trends emerging in the entertainment industry. They hoped it would end soon.

