Channing Tatum Shares Sweet Rare Photo of Daughter Everly, Reveals Her Face

Channing Tatum shared a picture of his 7-year-old daughter, Everly, on Instagram and for the first time he revealed her face. Tatum shares Everly with his ex-wife Jenna Dewan, and up until this point, he hasn't shown her face on his social media. In the new photo, Tatum is hanging with Everly at the beach, and he shared some thoughts about being a dad.

"You my littles are everything!" Tatum wrote. "You are my world and my heart. You were looking at the full moon in this pic and telling me the prophecy of the full moon mermaid and then we ran into the water and looked for her and played with glow sticks in the night water calling out to the mermaids. you said you touched a bald headed mermaid and saw a tail. Haha one day you will read this and i hope laugh. We have fun."

Tatum and Dewan split in 2018, and the Magic Mike actor opened up about his "fear" of single parenting to Parents magazine ahead of the release of his children's book, The One and Only Sparkella. "I want dads not to be afraid to go into their daughter’s world and discover who they are," he explained. "When I became a single father, I had a lot of fear about connecting to Everly in every way that a little girl might want." Tatum and Dewan welcomed Everly four years after their July 2009 wedding, and the Dear John actor admitted that his connection with his little girl shifted dramatically after he and her mother decided to part ways, giving him more one-on-one time with Everly.

"I didn’t wear nail polish or know how to braid hair. But now I do both," he said. "I jumped with both feet into this magical world, and I was rewarded with a kind of love that I don’t think I would have ever been able to have otherwise." Tatum joked that he's now "rarely" seen without "some sort of costume on" as his plays with his little girl, who helped inspire his new book. "Just like Sparkella, Evie loves to play tricks, wear crazy outfits, and be different from everyone," Tatum said. "She’s bold, beautiful, and magical in every way."