Channing Tatum Dresses up Like a Princess to Reveal His Children's Book

Quarantine has definitely brought out both the good and bad for some, but in Channing Tatum's case, it brought out his inner child — his inner girl more specifically. He unexpectedly dove into a project that resulted in his first children's book and fans are not mad about it. In an Instagram post, the Magic Mike actor dressed up in fairy wings and a colorful apron, surrounded by stuffed animals like Hello Kitty and a unicorn to announce that he wrote a new book for his daughter.

"Guys, I don't know about you but things got a little weird for me in quarantine," he wrote. "I ended up accidentally locking myself in my 7 year old daughter's room. And I ended up finding my inner child. So this is what I created for my little girl. From what is, I guess, the little girl in me. Thanks for reading." He then used the hashtag "Sparkella"

The dad-of-one received a lot of praise from those in the comment section with one person writing, "It's really a good look," while someone else noted, "This is the kind of quarantine I want to be in." Not only has it been a challenging year for so many around the world due to the pandemic, but it's been an especially rough year or two for Tatum following he and his ex-wife, Jenna Dewan's divorce.

Tatum started dating singer Jessie J shortly after the news was announced Dewan and Tatum were going their separate ways. The shocking news even came as a surprise to Dewan — which left a sour taste in her mouth. However, she turned heartbreak into love again after she met her now fiancé Steve Kazee. The two waited several months before announcing their relationship publicly and have since continued to surprise their fans with a marriage proposal and baby news.

Kazee and Dewan welcomed their first child together, Callum Michael Rebel Kazee, in April after sharing sweet photos on social media. She did tell PEOPLE details of her birthing process saying she gave birth via cesarean section and that her son was welcomed into the world to the soothing song, "Devi Prayer." "It's a very peaceful song," she said. "It always puts me at ease. I put that on our playlist and I said to Steve, 'If I ever start to look like I'm getting anxious or if I was having a rough time, just please play that.' [Callum] was actually born to that song."