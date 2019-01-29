Channing Tatum Files to Alter Custody Agreement With Jenna Dewan

Channing Tatum asked a judge to create an official custody schedule for him and estranged wife Jenna Dewan, who share 5-year-old daughter Everly.

On Monday, The Blast reported that the Magic Mike actor is asking to split custody of Everly with Dewan during the week. He proposes having custody on Mondays and Tuesdays, while The Resident actress will have Every on Wednesdays and Thursdays. They would alternate visitation on the weekends.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to the court documents, Tatum also suggests they each have two solid weeks with Everly at a time during her summer vacation. He suggests having custody of Everly on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day during odd years and Dewan having custody even years. He proposes the opposite for New Year’s, ensuring that Everly spends part of the holiday season with both parents.

Tatum even detailed how they should handle custody for Everly’s birthday. He proposes they split the day in half if they cannot plan a joint celebration. For Halloween, the former couple should “work together to try to spend Halloween together” for two hours of trick or treating.

Lastly, Tatum suggests Everly be allowed to travel anywhere within the U.S. with one of her parents without needing the other’s permission, since they have family members all over the country. However, one parent would need the other’s if Everly is taken out of the U.S.

Elsewhere in the documents, Tatum described how well Everly is adjusting to the new family dynamic.

“In my opinion and experience, Everly has appeared to adjust to our separation and living in two homes exceptionally well,” Tatum wrote. “I believe that she will thrive even more with structure and consistency because she is happy and more relaxed when she knows a plan.”

Tatum said he has already made sure to arrange his work schedule so he is not busy on the days he has Everly. When they are together, they enjoy playing games and Everly enjoys the “obstacle courses” he set up for her in his backyard. Everly “has an uncanny ability to win Candyland approximately 80 percentof the time,” Tatum revealed, according to The Blast.

Dewan and Tatum, who met while starring in Step Up, announced their split in April 2018 after nine years of marriage. Since then, Dewan has started dating actor Steve Kazee, while Tatum is seeing singer Jessie J.

When announcing their split, the couple said there were “no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible,” adding, “We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly.”

Photo credit: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images