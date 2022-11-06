Chanel West Coast's Big Baby News Has 'Ridiculousness' Fans Elated

Chanel West Coast announced Nov. 4 on her Instagram Story that she and her boyfriend, Dom Fenison, had officially welcomed their baby girl after "a few complications." Chanel, 34, revealed that even though she had to undergo a cesarean section in labor, Chanel and her boyfriend were thrilled to be parents. In June, the Ridiculousness star announced her pregnancy before revealing her growing baby bump at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted red carpet. "I'm just really excited for this next journey in my life. It's probably my scariest journey yet, but sometimes the scary roads lead to the best endings," she told E! News. "From a very young age, I knew that I wanted to sing and dance and be on TV," she told the outlet. "I just can't wait to see what my child's dreams are and help them pursue that all along the way." They announced they were expecting a girl in June, posting an Instagram video of the gender reveal party in which Chanel saw the pink confetti released from an umbrella opened by Fenison to confirm she was expecting a girl. "We're having a baby girl!!! she wrote in the caption. "Love you @domfenison thank you for coming into my life and loving me the way you do." Read more for detail leading up to the birth and what occurred in labor. Chanel West Coast and Dom Fenison welcome baby girl to the world after 'a few complications'https://t.co/Bh0VslR4e8 — NewsfeedsMedia (@NewsfeedsMedia) November 4, 2022

'Girl mama' View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chanel West Coast (@chanelwestcoast) She also shared cute first photos of her baby girl on social media, showing herself cuddled up with the infant, who is swaddled in pink floral blankets. An animated GIF sticker Chanel posted on the photo reads, "Girl mama."No name has been revealed for her and boyfriend Fenison's first child. Chanel also expressed her gratitude to Fenison "for giving me the greatest gift in the world and being such an amazing dad already," adding, "Love you both soooo much." prevnext

'Rekindled' View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chanel West Coast (@chanelwestcoast) She also praised Fenison for supporting her throughout her pregnancy journey. In early 2022, the MTV star and model began dating after years of friendship. The couple frequently posts loving messages and vacation photos on social media, showcasing their love for each other. After Fenison appeared in West Coast's music video as the love interest, the two reconnected. "We've known each other for, like, five or so years, but we kind of just rekindled our relationship 'cause I was in her new music video for 'Vinyl,' " prevnext

'Scary roads lead to the best endings' (Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage/Getty Images) In June, she announced her pregnancy before revealing her growing baby bump at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted red carpet. "I'm just really excited for this next journey in my life. It's probably my scariest journey yet, but sometimes the scary roads lead to the best endings," she told E! News. "From a very young age, I knew that I wanted to sing and dance and be on TV," she told the outlet. "I just can't wait to see what my child's dreams are and help them pursue that all along the way." prevnext

Baby shower The couple revealed the sex of their child on Father's Day, 2022. An Instagram video shows Chanel celebrating joyfully as pink confetti erupts from an umbrella opened by Fenison. "We're having a baby girl!!! 🤗💖🎀🌸🙏🏼🙌🏼" she wrote in the caption. "Love you @domfenison thank you for coming into my life and loving me the way you do."I know you will be the best Dad in the world! 😘😘😘 #HappyFathersDay," she added. prevnext