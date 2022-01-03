Chad Ochocinco Johnson and Netflix Star Sharelle Rosado Welcome First Child Together

Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson and his fiancée, Selling Tampa star Sharelle Rosado, couldn’t be happier after welcoming their first child together, a baby girl named Serenity Paula Johnson. The former NFL player announced the big news that their daughter had been born Sunday, sharing a sweet photo from the hospital of him cutting Serenity’s umbilical cord.

“Just delivered Serenity ‘Hurricane’ Paula Johnson,” he wrote in the caption, quipping below, “I still have 2 lash slots available for January.” Friends and fans were quick to congratulate the couple, with one person writing, “Congrats! I’m cracking up at 2 lash spots,” and another gushing, “This man was made to be a girl dad!”

Serenity’s sweet baby babbles could be heard in the background of Johnson’s Instagram Story as well, as the former Dancing With the Stars competitor chatted with his newborn. Johnson and Rosado announced in August they were expecting their first child together. Rosado is also mother to three children from previous relationships, and Johnson is father to seven other children.

“It’s with full hearts, a ton of joy, and love to reveal… We’re expecting!” Rosado wrote on Instagram at the time. “It’s been so hard keeping this a secret but I’m excited to finally share the news with all of you! We’re so blessed to have such amazing people in our lives and in our hearts. Looking forward to a future of fun, love and adventure.” The luxury real estate agent added to PEOPLE at the time that she learned she was pregnant in the middle of shooting the Selling Sunset spinoff’s first season.

“It was shocking. I think I was crying and laughing at the same time,” Rosado shared at the time. “I just can’t wait. It’s actually going by so fast. I found out I was pregnant while we were filming, so time is flying. It doesn’t even seem like it’s been that long.” She continued that a big family had always been something she wanted, “so I think with this last one, she’s just the perfect number to finish it off.” The expectant mother added that while she was looking forward to the “amazing” newborn phase, she wasn’t thrilled about repeating the “terrible twos.”