'Greek' Co-Stars Expecting Baby No. 3 Together: Congrats to Amber Stevens and Andrew West

Amber Stevens West and Andrew J. West's family is growing! The couple, who met on the college dramedy Greek, are pregnant and expecting their third child together, Stevens West sharing the exciting on Instagram by teasing, "family of 5 now loading..."

In the post, uploaded Sunday night, Stevens West and her The Walking Dead husband recruited daughters Ava, 5, and Winnie, 2, to announce the pregnancy news. The post featured an image carousel, with the first photo adorably showing little Winnie sitting on West's shoulders and leaning over to kiss Stevens West, who wore a white button-down shirt that was left slightly open to expose her growing baby bump. Another image showed the proud parents and their two daughters laughing, with a third photo showing the actress resting her hand on her belly.

"Winnie and Ava are fully ready to take on their roles of 'big sister' and 'double big sister,'" the couple confirmed the pregnancy to PEOPLE. "Family of 5 debuts this summer! Anxious to meet the person doing somersaults inside me all night. We need to have a talk!"

Stevens West and West sparked romance after first meeting on Greek, which ran on ABC Family from 2007 until 2011. While the pair starred as love interests Ashleigh Howard and Fisher, Stevens West told Entertainment Tonight in 2021 that her husband "actually was up for a different role on ABC Family on a different show at the same exact time."

"They had to decide which show they were going to put him in," she continued. "So, they just decided that they wanted him to play Fisher, and thank God they did, because they got me a husband!"

The couple went on to tie the knot in December 2014 in an intimate ceremony at the Carondelet House in Los Angeles. The bride told PEOPLE at the time, "It was the most magical night of my life. I wish I could rewind and play it again, but I'm so looking forward to our future together."

Nearly four years after exchanging vows, the couple welcomed their first child together, daughter Ava, on Stevens West's 32nd birthday in October 2018. Little Winnie joined the family in August 2021.