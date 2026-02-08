CBS Anchor’s Baby Arrives Early — and in the Middle of an Ice Storm

A CBS anchor’s baby made quite the surprise arrival.

Amelia Young of NewsChannel 5 in Nashville welcomed her first baby in the middle of the city’s big ice storm.

“welcome to the world theodore rudy wingo,” Young shared on Instagram on Monday alongside sweet photos of her newborn son. “our sweet teddy came early last week on january 27 during the peak of the once in a generation ice storm. can’t wait to share more, we love him so much already.”

A chunk of the country was hit with ice, snow, sleet, and dangerously cold temperatures at the end of January, including Nashville, which saw unprecedented ice and power outages. Much of the city went without power and water for days, but it seems like, for one little baby, it was just too much excitement that he couldn’t pass up. At the very least, little Teddy will definitely have some exciting stories to tell in the future, like the fact that he was born during a storm for the ages.

Young and her husband, Matt Wingo, announced the pregnancy just a couple of weeks shy of their one-year anniversary. In a video posted to Instagram, they shared clips of Wingo finding out about the baby and telling their family and friends, as well as Young’s NewsChannel 5 co-workers. They also revealed the baby would be coming in January 2026, but they certainly had no idea that he would come in the middle of such a big storm.

“BREAKING NEWS: pregnancy edition,” Young wrote at the time. “by far the best news i’ve ever gotten to share… and i’ve been in the new industry for a decade!!! The love & support we’ve already felt from family + friends is incredible. baby w, you are already loved so so SO MUCH!!!!”

Amelia Young joined NewsChannel 5 as a reporter in July 2021 and had previously worked at WBIR Channel 10 in Knoxville and WEHT/WTVW in Evansville. In December, she revealed that her career in news at NewsChannel 5 “will continue into motherhood” as the new Morning Traffic Anchor. Young also said that while the schedule shift is small, it “means a lot to our growing family… like FINALLY having the same dinner time or Matt & I and upcoming full days of baby snuggles at home with our newborn.”