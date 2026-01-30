‘9-1-1: Nashville’ Filming Halted Amidst Community Backlash During Winter Weather Disaster

Filming on 9-1-1: Nashville has been halted following community backlash.

Despite the city of Nashville and the surrounding areas continuing to go without power following the storms, the ABC drama continued to film.

Nashville residents have been posting on social media about the 9-1-1 spinoff shutting down “drivable roads so they can film while people next to them are without power.” Another resident took to Facebook to reveal they took a picture of a closed road, workers, and trucks, believing they were fixing the light pole, only for it to actually be filming for 9-1-1: Nashville.

Plenty of people across social media have been calling out the series for still filming while hundreds of people are still without power. As of today, though, filming has officially been halted, according to District 6 council member Clay Capp on Bluesky, who put in a request with the Mayor’s office. As of now, it’s unclear how long production will be halted and what this will do to the filming schedule. According to the latest update from NES Power, less than 90,000 homes still have no power, and there’s no timeline on when every Nashville household will be restored.

Power is not the only thing that residents have had to go without, as water has also been pretty scarce, per Reddit. It’s possible 9-1-1: Nashville won’t resume production until the city is completely back up and running, and there’s no telling when that will be. There haven’t been any confirmations, but it’s possible that more information will be revealed in the coming days as Nashville slowly goes back to normal.

Prior to production shutting down, 9-1-1: Nashville was filming some pretty intense scenes, including a 20-foot fireball emergency just last week. Season 1 of the series is currently airing on Thursdays on ABC following 9-1-1. The finale is likely aiming to air sometime in May, but it’s unclear if and how the schedule will be changed with production halting.

Meanwhile, Season 1 of 9-1-1: Nashville is currently airing on the Disney-owned network, following 9-1-1. Oliver Stark and Ryan Guzman from the Mothership are also going to be crossing over to Nashville later this season, but details surrounding it have not been revealed yet, including when it will premiere. So fans will just have to wait and see for more information.